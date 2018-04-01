Inspiration – Death of Truth

Pastor Luc Portelance,

High Prairie Victory Life Church

John 18:37-38 [NIV] – “You are a king, then!” said Pilate.



Jesus answered, “You say that I am a king. In fact, the reason I was born and came into the world is to testify to the truth. Everyone on the side of truth listens to Me.”



“What is truth?” retorted Pilate.



There are a lot of voices speaking today, telling us what to believe. We hear many conflicting reports that claim they are speaking the truth. When we do believe something, many times we later find out we have been lied to?



What has happened to truth and where has it gone? Where do we find truth? Almost 2,000 years ago, Jesus was put on trial and judged by people who were devoted to lies. They continually lied about Him to discredit Him, so that He would be crucified and taken out of the way. Jesus becomes an offence to those who are trying to hide their lies.



We are told that Jesus came to undo the works of the devil. John 8:44 tells us that Satan is a liar, but Jesus came in truth to defeat the lies. [John 8:44 NIV – You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.]



When Pilate stood before Jesus, it was truth that was on trial. Pilate was looking at truth and he knew that Jesus wasn’t guilty, yet he bowed to the pressure of the lie and sent Jesus to be crucified. Truth died that day, so they thought, but three days later truth prevailed and rose from the dead.



When we look at what is happening in our world today, I see the same thing happening again: truth is on trial. There are many lying voices trying to bring death to truth and I chuckle because I know that truth cannot die. Truth always rises from what seems to be death.



Remember this coming week as we celebrate Easter: Easter is about the death and resurrection of truth – truth cannot be destroyed. It is eternal and by faith, we can tap into it at any moment.



John 14:6 (NIV) – “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’”