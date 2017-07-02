Inspiration – Church must not lose its focus

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

People often ask me this type of question: “What programs does your church have and/or offer, what kind of music, are there any youth activities, men’s groups, small groups, etc.?”

I have never been asked this question: “Does your church preach a Christ-centred gospel message every week?”

I find this peculiar. We treat church as if it is just another lifestyle choice among the many choices we have at our disposal.

We, in North America, are consumers. We are brought up to consume everything possible and there are no shortages of choices. Just go to the grocery store and try to pick up a can of tomato soup. You have a choice between light, less salt, more salt, no salt, fat free, reduced calories, condensed, just add water, don’t add water, oh, and regular, whatever that is! Choices, choices, choices!

Churches often go far beyond offering good and useful programs [think choices] for their “residents” to stacking on activities designed to attract newcomers.

One mega-church’s Website lists ministries for people with multiple sclerosis, people with MS who have recently retired. Alzheimer’s sufferers, those with chronic pain, cancer patients, people suffering from Hepatitis C, those experiencing depression, anxiety, and panic attacks, saints with Asperger’s syndrome, breast cancer caregivers, overweight people, military families, families with incarcerated loved ones, single-parent families, pregnant teens, teens battling depression, girls who have had abortions, infertile men, adult adoptees, adoptive parents, reunited birthparents, divorcees, separated women, separated men, and adults with Attention Deficit Disorder.

While this example may be extreme, it illustrates the point that many churches believe that in order to compete in the marketplace of activities, they must offer baptized versions of every worldly form of program, event, and small group under the sun.

It is not wrong for the church to reach out to hurting people. Indeed, we should. But have our efforts to provide activities for God’s people every night of the week obscured the centrality of the one specific activity that God Himself has ordained for the church’s growth and edification?

Are we in danger of allowing corporate worship on the Lord’s Day, the ministry of word and sacrament, to be eclipsed by other ministries? Think choices.

Has our legitimate desire to be outreach-focused and “missional” inadvertently caused the church to appear more like Vanity Fair or John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress?

Or to put the question more directly, have we as the church, forgotten the simplicity and power of the Gospel?