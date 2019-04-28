Inspiration – Changing ourselves

Dan Cooper,

President, High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

I came across the following on Facebook earlier this week:



“Judas had the best pastor, the best leader, the best adviser, the best counsellor. Yet he failed. The problem is not the leadership or the church you go to. If your attitude or character doesn’t change or your heart doesn’t transform, you will always be the same.” [posted by Tommer Shingler on Latter-Day Saint Ministering]



The idea contained in this thought struck me. So often we are quick to blame others for our lack of success or happiness. We sit around and vent to one another about all the things someone else is or is not doing to provide the experience we want. We judge others based on our own values and label them using our own assumptions.



Yet, we ourselves, continue to fail.



Dieter F. Uchtdorf said, “We have a choice. We can seek for the bad in others. Or we can make peace and work to extend to others the understanding, fairness, and forgiveness we so desperately desire for ourselves. It is our choice; for whatever we seek, that we will certainly find.”



What are you looking for? Are you seeking the bad or the good in others?



In the Bible we are taught to seek the beam in our own eye and not the mote in other’s. A mote is a speck of dust, while a beam is a large piece of wood. Are you looking for the weaknesses in others while ignoring our own?



Jesus told his apostles to preach nothing but repentance to the people.



Russell M. Nelson teaches, “The word for repentance in the Greek New Testament is metanoeo. The prefix meta- means ‘change’. The suffix -noeo is related to Greek words that mean ‘mind’, ‘knowledge’, ‘spirit’, and ‘breath’. Thus, when Jesus asks you and me to ‘repent,’ He is inviting us to change our mind, our knowledge, our spirit — even the way we breathe. He is asking us to change the way we love, think, serve, spend our time, treat our [families], teach our children, and even care for our bodies.”



What is your attitude or character? Are there things in your character you need to improve?



You can begin today by identifying one thing you would like to change. Make a small goal. Take that step. If you never do, you will always stay the same, and life is meant to be a changing experience.