Inspiration – C’est le mois de Marie

Joseph L’Heureux,

Lay Minister

“‘Tis is the month of Mary,” is what this French phrase says.

This is a song that is very popular in the French community throughout May. The second verse is, “c’est le mois le plus beau” or “The most beautiful of months”.

I suspect most of us would agree.

Yet, Mother Mary and her son, Jesus, chose John the Baptist feast day, June 24, for her to begin her daily appearances in Medjugorje, to the six visionaries in 1981. We wonder why?

Perhaps it’s because John the Baptist’s message, at the time of Jesus, was abrupt and threatening, rather than loving, but effective for the times.

Compare these words: “Prepare the way of the Lord, Make His paths straight.” [Mark 1:3]

Mary’s message is much softer and loving: “Dear children, this is a time of Grace”, and “I’m calling you to prayer…Open your hearts to God’s mercy, to begin a new life through prayer, penance and a decision for holiness.” [March 25]

Mary has repeated this message daily for 35 years. I repeat daily, and has proceeded with further discourses, of encouragement and dire pleading.

In one message she informs us, “The Holy Spirit, according to the Heavenly Father, made me the mother of Jesus and by this alone, also your Mother.” [It’s Time, Oct. 2, 2016]

The Angel of God initiated this truth in his appearance to Mary announcing Jesus’ birth. [Matthew 1:18, Luke 1:35] Jesus initiated this truth from the cross, when He said to Mary, “Woman, here is your Son,” and pointed out to John, the disciple He loved. “Here is your Mother.” [John 19: 26-27]

That statement alone makes us all Mother Mary’s children, spiritual children, not children of the flesh, as in children of Eve, but spiritual children. We, too, should take her into our home by praying the rosary for her intercession.

One visionary in Medjugorje, asked Mary in one of her appearances, for “an example of Holiness in their community”. Mary pointed to a woman nearby, kneeling in prayer. She was a Muslim mother. The message is for all mankind, Muslims also believe in the Virgin Mary giving birth to Jesus.

When I was in Guatemala in 1992, my hostess in the hotel where I was staying, approached me because she had seen me earlier that morning walking about the courtyard saying my rosary. She informed me that Mary had appeared to her in a dream, and that Mary had sent her to the Catholic priest in the next community to teach her the rosary. The Lady was a Mennonite or a Seventh-day Adventist, I do not recall which.

St. Paul, in his letter to the Galatians, used an allegory of Abraham’s concubine, Hagar, as Mount Sinai and Sarah, his wife, as the New Jerusalem, the woman from above, so we dare to call that Jerusalem, Mother Mary. [Galatians 4:26]

The doctrine of “Mary as Mother of God” was not declared in the Catholic Church until the council of Ephesus, in 431, where she was given the Greek title of Theotokos, which means the “Mother of God”. This was some 370 odd years after Saint Paul’s writings.

If she is the “Mother of God” she is the mother of the Kingdom and thereby the New Jerusalem above our Mother. [Galatians 4:26]

Do not be deceived by those among us who do not believe in the Catholic doctrines, for the word doctrine is used twice in the first Chapter of Hebrews [6: 1-2], as doctrines of Christ and doctrines of Baptism. This is a word used to emphasize truths.

This Mother’s Day, let’s take seriously St. Paul’s message to the Thessalonians: “You know very well that the day of the Lord is coming like a thief in the night. Just when people are saying, ‘Peace and security’ ruin will fall on them with the suddenness of pains overtaking a woman in labour and there will be no escape.” [1 Thessalonians 5:2-4]

Yes, Mother Mary is calling all of us to her Son, Jesus, and there must be a state of urgency, for it has gone on daily for 35 years.

Mother Mary always assumes our acceptance and conviction by the words, “Thank you for responding to my call.” [All Mary’s messages, It’s Time, of Medjugorje]

Happy Mother’s Day in this beautiful month of May. God Bless!