Inspiration – ‘By their fruits ye shall know them’

Dan Cooper,

President, High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We live in an information saturated world. With the press of a button anyone can find answers to almost any question.



“Fake news” dominates our social media newsfeeds. Everywhere we look we are bombarded by the opinions of others – mixed with truth. It can be overwhelming to sort out what information is correct and who to believe.



Fortunately, the Saviour has given us a recipe for success so we will not be deceived.



In Matthew chapter 7 we read, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.”



Christ often taught in parables and allegories which would be meaningful to those who lived during His time. What message did he intend for us to understand from the above passage?



Think for a moment of fruit. A nice bowl filled with apples, oranges, bananas, grapes. Instinctively, you know what kind of tree produced each fruit. You know without having to wonder whether an orange tree produced apples, or a grape vine gave you a banana. That would seem ridiculous, even impossible. Good trees produce the fruit, we expect.



The same thought process can apply to anything in our lives. If we consider the results of any situation, we will quickly see what “fruits” are being produced.



Do the results bring us closer to our goals? To our families? To happiness?



Or is the situation or object in question a ravening wolf in sheep’s clothing – deceiving us and pulling us away from what we truly want or believe.



We can also use this analogy for our own self-reflection. Do our actions and attitudes speak volumes about what we truly value and believe? Or are we consistently saying one thing, while doing another.



When you find yourself wondering what is true or what direction to go, remember to consider the action or end result, for “by their fruits ye shall know them.”