Inspiration – ‘Bring down the curtain. . .’

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

Author H.G. Wells wrote of a man who had been overcome by the pressure and stress of modern life. His doctor told him his only hope was to find fellowship with God. The man responded, “What? That – up there – having fellowship with me? I would as soon think of cooling my throat with the Milky Way or shaking hands with the stars.”

Poet Thomas Hardy said prayer is useless because there’s no one to pray to except “that dreaming, dark, dumb thing that turns the handle of this idle show.”

Voltaire described life as a bad joke: “Bring down the curtain, the farce is done.”

Such is the blasphemy and despair of all who insist that God is uninvolved in human affairs.

Scripture tells us that God is a caring Father who loves His own. Think about it. He takes away our fears, gives wisdom to those who ask, gives us eternal hope, comforts us, gives us direction through His written word. His resources are endless and as Christians we are going to receive an imperishable inheritance.

Because non-Christians do not fear the Lord, however, there is a limit to what they can know. The human mind begins to see the fullness of truth only when it submits to God and His law. Conversion to Christ is the prerequisite for a deep understanding of God’s world.

Paul outlines this principle in Romans 1:18-32 when he tells us that suppressing the revelation of God in nature makes us dark in our thinking. The Apostle is not saying that unbelievers have no knowledge of the truth; rather, they are unable to go deep into truth and all of its ramifications. The go only so far before they start suppressing what is plain to any honest study of creation.

But when our minds submit to the Lord, we get a new and fuller understanding of reality, and we are enabled to gain an even deeper knowledge of truth.

Don’t forget Christians are not perfect. We fail, fall, sin, stumble and struggle like everyone else. Christians don’t have some magical formula that makes us immune to failure…but we are forgiven.