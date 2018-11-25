Inspiration – Believe, love, do

Dan Cooper,

President,

High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recently, I was reading of ancient King Solomon. He was one of the most outwardly successful human beings in history. He seemed to have everything: money, power, adoration, honour.



But after decades of self-indulgence and luxury, how did King Solomon sum up his life?



“All is vanity,” he said.



This man, who had it all, ended up disillusioned, pessimistic, and unhappy, despite everything he had going for him.



Sometimes, despite having so much going for us we feel that life is unfair, cruel and not how we feel it should be. Recently, I read an article in which Dieter F. Uchtdorf said, “When silent sorrows creep into the corners of our lives. When sadness saturates our days and casts deep shadows over our nights. When tragedy and injustice enter the world around us, including in the lives of those we love. When we journey through our own personal and lonely path of misfortune, and pain darkens our stillness and breaches our tranquility, we might be tempted to agree with Solomon that life is vain and devoid of meaning.”



The good news is, there is hope. There is a solution to the emptiness, vanity, and despairs of life. There is a solution to even the deepest hopelessness and discouragement you might feel.



This hope is found in the transformative power of the gospel of Jesus Christ and in the Saviour’s redemptive power to heal us of our soul-sickness.



“I am come,” Jesus declared, “that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”



We achieve that abundant life not by focusing on our own needs or on our own achievements but by becoming true disciples of Jesus Christ, by following in His ways and engaging in His work. We find the abundant life by forgetting ourselves and engaging in the great cause of Christ.



And what is the cause of Christ? It is to believe in Him, love as He loved, and do as He did. The healing hands of Jesus Christ reach out to all who seek Him.



I have come to know without a doubt that believing and loving God and striving to follow Christ can change our hearts, soften our pain, and fill our souls with “exceedingly great joy.”



Of course, we must do more than merely have an intellectual understanding of the gospel for it to have this healing influence in our lives. May I suggest that discipleship begins with three simple words? Believe, love, and do.

We Believe

The scriptures teach us that “without faith it is impossible to please [God]] for he that cometh to God must believe that He is.”

For some, the act of believing is difficult. Sometimes our pride gets in the way. Perhaps we think that because we are intelligent, educated, or experienced, we simply cannot believe in God. And we begin to look at religion as foolish tradition.

In my experience, belief is not so much like a painting we look at and admire and about which we discuss and theorize. It is more like a plow that we take into the fields and, by the sweat of our brow, create furrows in the earth that accept seeds and bear fruit.

We Love

The Scriptures reveal that the more we love God and His children, the happier we become. The love Jesus spoke about, however, isn’t a gift-card, throwaway, move on to other things love. It isn’t a love that is spokenof, then forgotten. It is not a “let me know if there is anything I can do” sort of love. The love God speaks of is the kind that enters our hearts when we awake in the morning, stays with us all day, and swells in our hearts as we give voice to our prayers of gratitude at evening’s end. This is the inexpressible love Heavenly Father has for us.

It is this endless compassion that allows us to more clearly see others for who they are. Through the lens of pure love, we see immortal beings of infinite potential and worth and beloved sons and daughters of Almighty God. Once we see through that lens, we cannot discount, disregard, or discriminate against anyone.

We Do

In the Saviour’s work, it is often by small and simple means that “great things [are] brought to pass.” We know that it requires repetitive practice to become good at anything. Whether it’s playing the clarinet, kicking a ball into a net, repairing a car, or even flying an airplane, it is through practicing that we may become better and better.

May we find hope in believing, loving and doing.