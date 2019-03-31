Inspiration – Are there animals in heaven?

Pastor Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Once in a conversation about what happens after death in a group of non-churchgoers, I was asked if I thought there were animals in heaven.



Like many people with pets, the person asking greatly enjoyed the companionship and was very close to his dog. He was asking out of genuine concern for the destiny of his pet.



I answered I did not think there were animals in heaven since heaven is a spiritual place and animals do not have a spirit as humans do. I explained humans are created in the image and likeness of God. We physically look like God, and we have a spirit as an integral part of us that was originally in the image of God.



While in the garden of Eden when man disobeyed, we became spiritually separated from God. However, man remained spiritual beings. Humans are an order of creation above animals, not evolved from them.



Some think animals have a spirit because they display emotion, can think and reason, plan and have ambition. In humans we call that will, intellect and emotion. These characteristics are our soul. They are a function of our physical brain and our spirit working together.



Remember that God, who is a spiritual Being, does not have a physical brain, yet He thinks, reasons and has emotions in the same way our spirit has will, intellect and emotions that work together with our physical brain.



This combination of physical brain and spirit in humans is what makes us an order of creation above animals. It has allowed humans to create the modern society we now live in. While animals also have will, intellect and emotions, it is a function of only their physical brain. We call this level of functioning instinct.



When humans die their physical body decomposes in the grave, but their spirit lives on, some in heaven with Christ and some in hell. [Yes, all humans have a spirit that lives eternally, not just Christians.] Since animals do not have a spirit, when they die they decompose here on earth the same as our physical bodies do.



So when I told this person I did not think animals were in heaven because they do not have a spirit he replied, “Well then, if they are not in heaven, I’m not interested”.



So I explained further that heaven is not our eternal destiny. Our spirits reside in heaven with Jesus until “the end of the age”. That is when Jesus comes back from heaven and all humans have their physical bodies resurrected. After a judgment where those who are not Christians are sent to a place of eternal torment called the Lake of Fire, where Satan and his cohorts are also sent, the Christians join God in a recreated heaven and earth. This is not two places, but a single place where God resides with man in perfect harmony eternally.



In this new heaven and new earth the Bible indicates that animals exist there, but the relationship of humans to animals and animal to animal is very different.



“The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them. The cow will feed with the bear, their young will lie down together, and the lion will eat straw like the ox. The infant will play near the hole of the cobra, and the young child put his hand into the viper’s nest. They will neither harm nor destroy on all my holy mountain…” [Isaiah 11: 6-9]



So, no, I do not think there are animals in heaven. However, heaven is only a stop on the way to our eternal destiny, the new heaven and new earth. There, Christians will spend eternity with God, and there we will enjoy the companionship of animals – all animals – not just those we have domesticated.



Blessings!