Inspiration – A day of rest: what to do!

Dan Cooper,

President, High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We live in one of the most glorious and blessed times in history. Information and entertainment are at our fingertips. Modern conveniences have given us freedom to pursue interests outside of basic survival. So many seem to be constantly chasing the next thing. We are tuned in all the time.

Our world moves incredibly fast.

In such a world, peace and quiet can be difficult, if not impossible to find. How many days do we wish for more time? Less on our to-do list? More ability to say no? Increased time with family and friends? A chance to slow down and just be?

Centuries ago, God gave the law of the Sabbath. This law tells us to set aside one day of the week to rest from our labours, to slow down and worship that Being that gave us all, including our very lives. As we do, we will come to “call the Sabbath a delight.” [Isaiah 58:13]

What blessing come to us when we rest from our labours? The Lord has promised that as we keep this law, He will bless us with all that we need, including earthly needs, physical and mental health, and peace in our homes. By drawing closer to Him and sacrificing one day of earthly busyness, He will draw closer to us.

There is no concrete to-do or not-to-do list for Sundays. Russell M. Nelson taught, “I learned from the scriptures that my conduct and my attitude on the Sabbath constituted a sign between me and my Heavenly Father. With that understanding, I no longer needed lists of dos and don’ts.

When I had to make a decision whether or not an activity was appropriate for the Sabbath, I simply asked myself, ‘What sign do I want to give to God?’ That question made my choices about the Sabbath day crystal clear.”

What sign are you giving? What is He able to bless you with in return? Seek to call the Sabbath a delight, and find rest from a weary world.