Inspiration – A challenge to change

Dan Cooper,

President,

High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Over 3,000 years ago the prophet Joshua counselled, “…choose ye this day whom ye will serve…but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”



Recently, President Russell M. Nelson, the leader of our church, held a worldwide meeting with the youth aged 12-18 years. In that meeting, he challenged the youth to rise up and step away from the worldly things that pull them down and distract them from doing good. He invited them to recommit to choosing God.



As an adult listening with my own youth, I felt his invitation could apply to us all. The challenge included the following counsel:



1. Commit to a seven-day social media fast. For one week, erase your social media apps and refrain from checking or posting on them. Be present where you are and reconnect with others.



2. For three weeks, sacrifice something you like to do and give that time to the Lord. This could be in the form of service to others or quiet time learning about Him.



3. Conduct a thorough life assessment. What could you change in your life to become better? What could you leave behind or start doing? What personal goals could you commit to?



4. Pray to God for others. Think outside of yourself and consider the well-being of others.



5. Stand out. Don’t be afraid to be different. Be a light to those around you.



The world we live in presents a multitude of ways to be distracted and isolated. I believe the above five things can help us to put away the things that matter least and help us identify the things that matter most.



If we commit to this, we can be more aware of the blessings around us as well as how we can be a blessing in the lives of others. Choose today which direction you would like your life to go.



Next week: High Prairie St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church