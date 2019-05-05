Inspiration – 12 Steps of Recovery and the Bible: Part 1

Pastor Pat Duffin,

High Prairie Christian Centre

This article, and future episodes, are directed toward people struggling with addiction or who are dealing with someone who is addicted. It will also be of interest to people struggling with life-controlling issues that do not involve substances.



Obviously, a topic of this magnitude and complexity cannot be covered comprehensively in a newspaper column. But it is necessary to provide a contextual framework which will help in understanding how the 12-step recovery model of recovery developed by Alcoholics Anonymous continues to be a powerful means of getting “sober”.



Because of its power for change, many have found hope, relief and recovery from a “seemingly hopeless state of mind and body”. Helping both the addict and those affected by the addict’s addiction, whether alcohol, cigarettes, street or prescription drugs, food, or other forms of addiction, the 12 Steps of Recovery has exploded into many areas of life far beyond the original scope and purpose for which the steps were first devised.



There is good reason for this explosion. The steps are free, simple to follow, entirely transportable and transferable, and they work.



If you have a problem that is not related to alcohol, simply insert your special concern in that word’s place, and all the spiritual principles apply equally for whatever your issue may be because the spiritual principles apply to all human beings the same.



The reason they work is because the 12 steps deal with the roots of addiction which are not in biology but in the hearts of men and women. Since the roots are spiritual, it follows that the remedy will also be spiritual.



Do not misunderstand. We do not reject medicine and science. We accept help and gratefully embrace it wherever we can find it, so long as it is helpful.



While there definitely are biological mechanisms in the addiction process which may require professional intervention, the main reason why people seek things that change the way they feel is an emotional response derived from a spiritual hunger. These addicts are seeking relief in all the wrong places. That is why nothing ever satisfies. Nothing tried ever heals the heart. Therefore, recovery is difficult to impossible.



Someone can stay “dry” and not drink, use, or abuse. The heart still hungers, is restless, dissatisfied, angry, irritable, resentful, bitter and still abusing people and other substances. They remain largely miserable and as do those who love them also suffer.



Science is very good at physical things which can be seen, touched and measured but is not so good at intangibles such as feelings, motivations, or spiritual needs. The supernatural is totally taboo so that even free thinkers fear risking their reputations, collegial acceptance, career paths and financial earnings.



Science tends to be completely materialistic and fiercely discounts the reality of the spiritual and supernatural because it is so difficult to discern or define. And, in defence of science there is a lot of hocus-pocus that discredits that which purports to be spiritual.



Unfortunately, there is a massive amount of deception that leads many people astray; however, guidance and protection are provided by a loving and righteous God who puts mentors and other helps in the path of those who are willing to respond.



Asking God for help is an excellent way to start. The 12 Steps of Recovery are a proven strategy and road map to spiritual and physical wellness. They offer a replacement to the chaos and despair of addiction and the environment it creates. They offer a systematic and progressive, self-paced route to spiritual fulfillment and contentment.



The contented person is a wealthy person. They have no need for anything more. But it isn’t for everyone. The bar is high. It is only for those who really want it and are willing to take certain steps and to go to any lengths to get it.



“If you have decided that you want what we have and are willing to go to any lengths to get it. Then, you are ready to take certain steps.” [Chapter 5, How It Works, Alcoholics Anonymous – lovingly called The Big Book of AA.



If you don’t want what we have, that’s your business and it’s totally up to you. It you do want the spiritual road then it becomes my business and I will endeavour to offer some of what I have learned through 41 years of walking the spiritual road and being a student of both the Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous, and the Big Book of the Bible.



“Many people, including those in recovery programs, do not understand the true spiritual nature and purpose of the 12 steps which offer a step by step spiritual remedy that causes a person who follows the steps sincerely and meticulously to grow into discernment and wisdom and close relationship with God. Ultimately, the steps are designed to bring a person into a spiritual awakening and experience a conscious contact with God.



“Having had a spiritual awakening as a result of these steps … ought through prayer and meditation to improve our conscious contact with God as we understood Him, praying only for knowledge of His will for us and the power to carry that out.” [11th Step, Alcoholics Anonymous]



It’s not religion. It’s all about relationship and that’s what makes recovery so rewarding.



In the months ahead, I propose to write a series of articles commenting and offering powerful insights into the basis of the 12 Steps of Recovery and how to apply them to one’s life. I will try to show you the most excellent way which has no controversy between the AA program and the Bible.



Whether addicted or not, anyone can benefit from these 12 spiritual principles which, without fail, produce positive change in anyone who faithfully applies the steps to their lives.