Inspiration – 12 Steps of Recovery and the Bible: Part 1

Pastor Pat Duffin,

High Prairie Christian Centre

In my opening article I discussed the spiritual basis of the 12 Steps of Recovery in a very general sense. With more than 80 years of success, the 12 Steps of Recovery is a proven way of dealing with addictions of many sorts and has brought emotional and spiritual healing to people willing to sincerely commit themselves to its program.



“If you have decided you want what we have and are willing to go to any lengths to get it, then you are ready to take certain steps. At some of these we balked. We thought we could find an easier, softer way. But we could not.



“With all the earnestness at our command, we beg of you to be fearless and thorough from the very start. Some of us have tried to hold onto our old ideas and the result was nil until we let go absolutely … Without help it is too much for us. But there is One who has all power – that One is God. May you find Him now!



“Half measures availed us nothing. We stood at the turning point. We asked His protection and care with complete abandon. Here are the steps we took, which are suggested as a program of recovery:”



We admitted we were powerless over [xxxx] – that our lives had become unmanageable. [Chapter 5, How It Works, Alcoholics Anonymous. [lovingly called ‘The Big Book of AA’]



From the very beginning to work the 12 Steps of Recovery we are told there are no short cuts. It requires a fearless and courageous full-out commitment to the program. We will have to learn to change some of our thinking and that trying to find an easier, softer way leads to failure.



We are urged, even begged, to be thorough and unwavering in following the steps. We are bluntly but lovingly told that we cannot do it on our own. We need help. We need to let go and ask God for that help. We must come to an end to ourselves. We must admit our lives have reached a point where everything has become unmanageable. A more direct word[s] would be ‘out of control’.



It is what I call “LOC” – loss of control or loss of choice is the cardinal sign of addiction. Somewhere, sometime, a line has been crossed and we are no longer able to choose. We are hooked. Like a fish on the line we are taken places we never wanted to go. We have been taken captive, and in many cases are even unable to recognize that basic truth.



Denial prevents us from admitting that we are no longer in charge. The addiction now owns and runs us. We are now slaves to whatever that addiction may be. We obey and serve it above all other considerations and no matter what the cost.



In many cases there can be an addiction to more than one thing, which greatly complicates recovery. In most cases the prognosis is very bad. A downward spiral into ever increasing debilitation, chaos, and destruction is the typical course. It may take many years, but eventually the outcome will be death – unless the addiction is arrested.



But long before most people get to the point of death, it destroys and takes away everything good in our lives. We lose our dignity, self-respect, jobs, stations in life, relationships, loved ones, and finally we lose our souls.



No one is spared, including innocent family and friends. LOC becomes LOE – loss of everything! Control and choice are long gone. All we know is loss. Loss becomes the descriptive that defines every aspect of our lives.



Truthfully, we have become losers. But there is hope! There is Someone who has all power. And, thankfully, He is not us. Thankfully, because when we had control and were running the show, we kept messing it up. Our choices were destructive. Our choices lead to unmanageability, inability, loss of control and loss of choice, loss of freedom, loss of personal power.



To break free we need some power. We need a power greater than ourselves. We need a power greater than our addiction. We need a power that can set us free and restore us to sanity and health. We need a power greater than ourselves to health the harm we have done to others.



Needing and knowing are two separate things. Many of us labour under the delusion that we still have a choice.



“I can quit any time I want. I just don’t want to quit yet,” is our mantra.



It is our fantasy fortress that defends us against reality. We deceive ourselves with the notion that we can somehow pull ourselves up by the bootstraps. So, we make repeated, but feeble, failed attempts to stop or reduce our addiction with the same sorry results every time. The only thing that changes is the strength of the grip addiction has on us and the tally of negative consequences that keeps mounting.



But, at some point, as the losses mount up, we realize deep down that we have lost the power to choose. We are addicted. Perversely, pride and self-will blind us from seeing or admitting the truth.



And here is the critical juncture that determines our path and our future. We stand at the crossroads of decision. Until we come to the point where we recognize and admit our personal power is long gone; until the fortress of denial is torn down and we come to terms with the truth that we are taken captive; until we admit we are slaves, we have no control, we have lost the power to choose, we have no way out of our nightmare.



Counterintuitively, we must admit we have zero personal power of our own. We are weak and defeated. We need a power greater than ourselves. We need a power greater than our addiction to set us free. Until we come to that point where pride and self-will are defeated, we are doomed to continue the futile struggle in our own non-existent power.



And that is something that every person in recovery must keep in mind for the rest of their lives. Pride and self-will always lead to enslavement, addiction or not. Pride and self-will are cruel tyrants and not very wise ones.



But by acknowledging our problem, we are now free to be open to a remedy. When we surrender to the truth, when we reach out and ask for help, power begins to flow back into our lives. Not our own power, but God’s power.



God never violates the human will. Until we reach the end of ourselves and reach out to God, He holds back. Once we no longer trust our own strength and begin to trust His strength, power to change begins to flow.



There is much more to the journey, but now change is not only possible, it is very real, as so many recovered alcoholics, addicts and people with life-controlling personal struggles have discovered. May you find Him now!