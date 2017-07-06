Inquiry deems Gladue will stand trial for murders

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young Whitefish Lake man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two teens almost one year ago will stand trial.

Edward Devon Boyce Gladue was ordered to stand trial at the end of a preliminary inquiry June 8 in High Prairie provincial court.

A date for trial has not been set.

Gladue is scheduled to next appear July 21 in Court of Queen’s Bench in Peace River to speak to the matter, says a communications officer with Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.

On Dec. 12, 2006, Gladue elected to be tried in Court of Queen’s Bench by a judge and jury.

Gladue was 19 years-old when he was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Dylan Laboucan, 17, and Cory Grey, 19, in July 2017. The popular and well-liked teen couple went missing July 23 from their home where they lived with Laboucan’s family.

Laboucan’s body was discovered the evening of July 25 by a community search party.

Grey’s body was recovered during the afternoon of July 26.

The medical examiner concluded that both victims were shot, a police report states.

They were preparing to move to Slave Lake where they planned to attend Northern Lakes College. Laboucan planned to study power engineering, while Grey was going to take early childhood education.