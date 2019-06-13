Inline skating is returning to HPE

Kyla Klingsch reports the news this week from High Prairie Elementary School

Kyla Klingsch

HPE Reporter

This is Kyla with the High Prairie Elementary School news for this week’s South Peace News report.



The Grade 5s have started their leisure swimming for the year. Such a fun time of the year!



In Grade 4S, the students are preparing for their upcoming track and field day by heading to Prairie River Junior High School to practice.



Grade 4S is also studying plant growth with a field trip to Hilliard’s Bay. They will test soil and determine the best areas for growing trees.



Grade 3J would like to say thank you to the wonderful parents who have volunteered to help out throughout the year. They could not have achieved as much without you!



HPE has started a Free Little Library. In our main entryway you will find a bookshelf. If you see a book on this shelf that you would like to read, please take it and enjoy. If you have books at home that you are finished with please donate them to the shelf so that others can enjoy them.



Const. Barrett Cunningham came into HPE last week to talk about Internet safety. All the Grade 5 students gathered in 5C to listen to Cunningham explain how to stay safe on the Internet.



The students had many questions about Cyber Bullying. They learned that blocking a person, deleting them as a friend and ignoring them, as well as telling an adult are all good strategies. They were able to also answer questions about how to stay safe, using some of the same techniques.



There was a discussion about the definition of friend to help them see what a real friend is. They were reminded not to accept anyone as a friend that doesn’t meet that definition.



Thanks, Const. Cunningham for visiting our Grade 5 students.



The students at HPE have been fascinated learning about 3D printing technology and have created a few projects for the school. Each class had the opportunity to go to the library and chat with High Prairie School Division technician Marcus Frowley about 3D printing. He explained the process and the materials used. The students and staff are very impressed with this technology.



In the HPE library, we have also been celebrating a month-long campaign called “Get Caught Reading” to promote the fun of reading. There is a board outside the office with pictures of students who have been caught reading posted on it. Check it out!



The students are really looking forward to the two inline skating lessons they will be getting next week. The last time they had this company here the students had a great time. These lessons were all possible because of the Spell-A-Thon last year. Funds from that will be paying for this year’s lessons.



Thanks again, Tannisha Mackenzie, for organizing the Spell-A-Thon year after year.



On May 24 the kindergarten classes had Rodeo Day! They had a delicious pancake breakfast followed by a rodeo outside.



Kindergarten student Brandt Quartly did a roping demonstration and then the students had fun branding, racing and pictures on a saddle.



A huge thank you to the following businesses for donating materials for our Rodeo Day: Boondocks, Home Hardware, and Super A.



The kindergarten classes would like to thank Darla and Stephan Williscroft for inviting us to their farm. Students had a wonderful time. They enjoyed feeding the animals, looking for eggs, and petting the rabbits. Thank you!



Have a great week and check in with us after the break to see what’s happening at HPE!