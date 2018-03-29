Incident at pool under investigation

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre’s manager is declining comment about an incident at the pool March 21 which nearly cost a little girl her life.



However, Town of High Prairie CAO Brian Martinson said March 23 that, “Gayla [Arams] is still investigating it.”



Exact details of the incident are unclear but apparently a life was saved at the pool by Julia Isaac. Isaac’s mother, Melissa Isaac, posted the following on her Facebook page.



“Today, my daughter faced the ultimate test at work. She jumped in the water and pulled out a child. She resuscitated the child and helped the child to recovery. It was a scary situation and she stayed true to her training. I am so proud of you Julia, today you made the ultimate difference in a child’s life.”



The post was greeted with enthusiastic “well dones” and compliments from dozens of people in the region.



South Peace News received a phone report by an anonymous caller that a five-year-old child was rescued from a hot tub and required CPR.



South Peace News received another call March 24 confirming the identity of the girl. Her name will not be published pending verification from authorities or permission from parents and/or guardians.



South Peace News will publish updates at southpeacenews.com as they become available.