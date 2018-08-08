Impaired readings almost 4 times the legal limit

H.P. court docket

July 30, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young man was handed a heavy fine for being in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and being extremely intoxicated.

Dustin Conrad McRee of Slave Lake was fined $1,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $450, for impaired care and control of a vehicle when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court July 30.

His breath samples recorded readings of 300 mg after he was apprehended by High Prairie RCMP on May 13, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“They’re considerably over the 160 aggravating level,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

McRee was reported “swerving all over the road” on Highway 749, the Crown says.

When he was approached by High Prairie RCMP, he admitted to drinking.

McRee was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – – –



Desmond Larry Giroux was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, for breaching a protection order.

He was under an emergency protection order to not be present within 300 metres of a named female when he was found at her home, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich says.

“I wanted to get my property back,” says Giroux, who was released from prison that day.

The judge told Giroux to obey court orders regardless.

“The order says you can’t be around her,” Shynkar says.



– – – – – – – – – –



Michael Monteith was fined $300, plus a fine victim surcharge of $90, for breaching conditions.

He was located in High Prairie on July 24 where he is banned, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich says.

Monteith went to High Prairie to visit his lawyer without an appointment, duty counsel Allan Crawford says.

“He came up here to talk to Mr. Jong,” Crawford says.



– – – – – – – – – –



Roderick R Laboucan was fined $2,875 including surcharges for driving a vehicle without insurance.



– – – – – – – – – –



Byron George Krahn was fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance.



– – – – – – – – – –



Kenneth Ray Ellis was fined $115 for transporting open liquor.