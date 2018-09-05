Court Docket – Impaired driver takes police on short pursuit

H.P. court docket

Aug. 27, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young man was handed a stiff penalty for driving impaired and taking police on a chase.

Jordan Dubois, 19, of the High Prairie area, was fined $2,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $600, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 27.

He was stopped by High Prairie RCMP south of High Prairie on Highway 747 and recorded a breath sample of 180 mg on July 5, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“High readings need to be recognized and he evaded police in a chase,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

Hudson adds the circumstances with police and the readings are aggravating, at twice the legal limit.

Dubois was drinking alcohol with friends by a river, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

“He was close to home and wanted to beat the police home,” Jong says.

Dubois was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Jolene Lynn Thunder was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, for driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg.

Thunder was stopped by High Prairie RCMP in High Prairie at the Mac’s store and recorded breath samples of 130 mg, the Crown says.

“She had a strong odour of liquor on her breath.

Thunder was suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Brandon Marczyk was fined $345 for driving a vehicle while unauthorized.



– – – – – – – – –



Clayton Colin Badger was fined $115 for being intoxicated in a public place.