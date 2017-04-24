Impact of minimum wage topic at next BSN meeting

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The increase of the minimum wage will be the topic at the next High Prairie Business Support Network meeting April 27.

“Our speaker will be Tom Bidart who will speak on the wage increase,” says Josh Friesen, BSN co-ordi- nator with Community Futures of Lesser Slave Lake Region.

The meeting will be held at the Provincial Building in Boardroom B starting at noon. A light lunch will be provided.

Bidart currently serves as co-ordinator and instructor of business administration and office administration at Northern Lakes College. He previously worked at Fairview College in supervision and labour relations, project management, budget management, and accounting.

Shortly after the NDP won the provincial election in May 2015, it announced the minimum wage would rise to $12.20 an hour on Oct. 1, 2016, $13.60 on Oct. 1, 2017, and $15 in 2018. The increases concerned several owners of small businesses in the region. Some say it would do more harm than good, and cause some businesses to cut staff or hours or increase prices of goods and services.

Many agree it is not a good time to raise the minimum wage since the poor economy cannot support the added costs to businesses.

Alberta Chambers of Commerce and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business are also deeply concerned at the increase.

In a survey by the CFIB, 26 per cent of respondents agreed they will reduce the hours of staff and 26 per cent would cut down on the numbers of employees with the wage at $15 an hour.

As well, 89 per cent disagreed that governments should increase the minimum wage during economic downturns.

The purpose of BSN sessions is to address local common workplace challenges and current labour market trends with opportunity to share information, exchange ideas and build partnerships.