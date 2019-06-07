Illiteracy is no excuse, judge tells man

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Not being able to read is no excuse for not following the law, a High Level man learned in High Prairie provincial court May 27.



Samuel Houle, 52, was sentenced to 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a court order.



The charge arose after Houle failed to register at the sexual offender registry, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.



Houle’s laywer, Harry Jong, claimed his client did not know the process.



“He thought it was over,” Jong said.



“Nobody told him he had to register,” he added. “If somebody told him, he would have registered.”



Court also heard that Houle, who appeared in court from the Peace River Correctional Centre via CCTV, doesn’t know how to read.



However, Houle’s excuse fell upon deaf ears.



He is required to report to the registry every year in January until 2033, Judge D.R. Shynkar said.



“They have to register every year to show where they are,” added the judge.