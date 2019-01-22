Illegal drugs seized increase almost 50%

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Illegal drugs seized by High Prairie RCMP in 2018 were worth almost 50 per cent more than in 2017.



“High Prairie Integrated Drug Unit was able to seize and capture a 48.10 per cent increase,” says Const. Jaryt Lyons.



The value of the drugs seized is estimated at $58,000 in 2018, up from about $30,100 in 2017.



Most of the increase came from one incident.



“We seized a record amount of cocaine,” Lyons says.



RCMP and Lakeshore Regional Police Service seized more than 280 grams valued at about $28,000 in June in the Kapaweno First Nation and Grouard area.



Police charged Branden McLeod [Halcrow], 35, who is currently in prison. He is scheduled for trial on May 23 and faces 12 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.



Lyons and Cpl. Brent Lawson updated Big Lakes County council about drugs at its regular meeting Dec. 12.



“We want to continue with enhanced policing,” Lawson says.



Opioid is not an issue in the High Prairie area, but a greater concern in Slave Lake, he adds.



Lyons provided further information after the meeting. In 2018, police recorded 78 seizures of cocaine valued at about $35,000 and 73 seizures of methamphetamine worth about $12,500.



RCMP also report 163 seizures valued at about $10,500 of other drugs including prescription drugs, LSD, cannabis [since legalization] and Psilocybin.



The drug unit reported 50 drug incidents in 2018; police recorded 15 incidents of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and six for methamphetamine. Police also recorded 15 incidents of possession of meth and 14 for cocaine.



Local officers work with other agencies such as the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement.



“Gathering information is a vital component to the High Prairie Integrated Drug Unit’s continued successes,” Lyons says.



He adds police appreciate tips from citizens about illegal drugs.



“Without this information or the reluctance of community members to come forward with information, drug dealers in the High Prairie area will continue to flourish,” Lyons says.



“We want to reduce the amount of illegal drugs coming into our region.”



Information from Crime Stoppers and citizens helps officers identify, locate, arrest and prosecute drug dealers.



Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in the area is requested to phone High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370 or Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-TIPS [8477].