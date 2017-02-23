‘If you build it, they will come’

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A $2 million High Prairie Airport expansion and upgrade project proposed by Big Lakes County is being supported by town council up to $100,000.

However, the project is dependent on grants from the Alberta government and contributions from industry. As well, council is citing they must receive similar Municipal Sustainability Initiative grants from the Alberta government, or find money in reserves, before proceeding.

The project entails runway lighting and overlay at just over $1 million, a runway extension estimated at $621,900 and access road widening and paving at $514,000.

In their budget, the county proposes that Alberta Transportation pays $1,068,800 while the county pays $889,001 and the town $98,778. Industry makes up the rest with $207,279.

A spirited debate on the matter occurred at council’s Feb. 14 meeting with comments ranging from “We can’t afford it” from Councillor Michael Long to “If you built it, they will come” from Councillor Arlen Quartly.

Mayor Linda Cox said it was West Fraser who first asked the project be considered so they could land bigger aircraft.

Originally, the county was asking for the town’s share to be $125,000 but since Highway 2 from Faust to Triangle is being paved this year, the county can tie the project in at the airport and save money.

“It is the right time to do the project,” said Quartly.

“My feeling is it will still benefit our town,” he added. “It will be a great expansion, a great facelift. It’s worth it.”

Long was against at first but finally voted for.

“We worked to give [the airport] away because we couldn’t afford it,” he said. “We can’t afford it. We don’t have the money and [the county] knows that.”

Councillor Donna Deynaka was the only councillor to vote against.

“As much as this has the potential to bring in extra people…it’s a question of affordability,” she said. “We can’t afford it. The town honestly can’t afford that money.”

Council was also faced with the potential decision of cutting one of its four planned projects planned for 2017 if they supported the runway. After discussion, it was tentatively agreed that 52 Avenue in front of the post office could be shelved.

Councillor Brian Panasiuk was in favour, saying council needed the town’s assistance as a partner.

“Our portion is needed…so they can leverage [the Government of Alberta] to get the grant. For me, I’m in full support of this.”

Councillor Debbie Rose agreed.

“If we’re not going forward, we’re going backward,” she said.

“We’re investing in an asset that does help our town,” added Cox.

Councillor Brian Gilroy also voted in favour but did want to see numbers regarding airport usage.

To date, industry has not chipped in with any money.