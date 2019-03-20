‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ says councillor

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Deadlines for Big Lakes County residents to pay property taxes could change in 2019.



Council made first steps to adjust the current dates of June 30 and Dec. 31 to the last business days of June and December.



At its regular meeting March 13, council gave first two readings to a bylaw to change the deadlines.



The recommendation came from Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



However, the issue splits council 5-4.



Reeve Richard Simard, Grouard Councillor Fern Welch, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard, Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen, and High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois voted in favour.



South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart, North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews, Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx and Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell voted against.



Those who opposed say it will anger many residents.



“It’s always been June 30 and Dec. 30, for about 40 years,” Stewart says.



“Why should we change?”



Marx agrees.



Stewart adds when the deadline falls on a weekend, some utility companies extend the deadline to the next business day.



Nanninga says the change gives “clarity” when taxes can be paid before a penalty is charged. She adds the new policy would be similar to many utility companies.



“I don’t care, I’m here to serve my ratepayers,” Stewart says.



“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”



Another councillor wonders how the change will benefit everyone.



“I don’t see any advantage to the change,” Matthews says.



The bylaw is expected to return to council for final reading at a future meeting.



Current penalties for late payment are 7 1/2 per cent after June 30 and 14 1/2 per cent after Dec. 31. Penalties have not changed since 2016.