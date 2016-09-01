Hunt aces hole in one in HP Open

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local golfer Lee Hunt hit a hole in one during the 47th annual High Prairie Open at High Prairie and District Golf Club on Aug. 20-21.

“I didn’t expect it to go in,” says Hunt, who aced the fourth hole in the second round with a distance of 163 yards.

“This was the last hole on this course that I hadn’t eagled.”

Usually a hole-in-one in the tournament offers a major prize.

“The first thing I said was darn, there’s no truck or $10,000,” says Hunt, who finished in second in the championship flight.

Organizers were lost as to why no prize was available this year.

“We usually have a truck as a major prize, but we don’t know what happened this year,” co-ordinator Anita Cunningham says.

For the avid golfer, that was his third hole-in-one.

He shot an ace on the third hole at the same golf course about three years ago and at Gilwood Golf and Country Club in Slave Lake on the third hole last year.