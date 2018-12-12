HPSD supports campaign on future of education

Richard Froese

South Peace News



A campaign to focus on the future of education is being endorsed by the High Prairie School Division board of trustees.



At its regular meeting Nov. 21, the board gave support in principle to the “Together for Students” campaign presented by the Public School Boards Association of Alberta, states a news release from HPSD.



“It is self-described as a new community engagement initiative to talk about the future of education in Alberta, and why one inclusive, diverse education system is the answer,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.



To start the meeting, Slave Lake Trustee Ali Mouallem was elected as the new vice-chair to succeed Joy McGregor, who resigned as the other Slave Lake trustee in October.



A byelection has been scheduled for Feb. 4.



The board approved to contribute $2,000 to sponsor the 2019 North West Regional Skills Competition set for April 25-26 in Fairview at the Grande Prairie Regional College campus. School division students regularly attend or audit the competition.



During the question-answer period, trustees asked about the process to address content on HPSD Facebook pages, specifically the video of students at G.P. Vanier School in Donnelly.