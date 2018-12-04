HPSD sets priorities in 3-year plan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Priorities have been set by High Prairie School Division.



At its regular meeting Nov. 21, the board of trustees adopted the priorities and three-year plan, says a news release dated Nov. 30.



“We continue to use school and community planning sessions, survey data, and interviews with students, staff, parents, and community members to give us some excellent perspectives on what we are doing well and where we can improve,” says chair Tammy Henkel.



“Aggregated data is then incorporated into targeted strategies to facilitate student success and subsequently improve their achievement results.”



Initiatives by HPSD stem from priorities identified by the board at its strategic planning.



The board has set the 2018-19 priorities as follows:



-Quality learning, to ensure learning success for every student.

-Quality teaching, to strive for a culture of excellence to ensure teaching and leadership success.

-Quality relationships with parents, local communities, including First Nations and Métis Settlements, municipalities, and government ministries.



Highlights of the three-year plan include:



-Engaged governance:



Local communities, municipalities, and provincial and federal ministries are engaged in the education system as active partners.



-Inclusion: School- based learning support teachers will have daily coaching conversations with staff about differentiated instruction.

-Learning technology policy framework: Schools will engage in year-long professional learning and ongoing critical reflection to improve technology integration.

-Assessment: Schools will generate evidence of student learning to inform teaching practice through experiences.

-Numeracy: Schools will administer standards with students in Grades 2-10.

-Literacy: Schools will assess literacy bench- marks according to a divisionally set schedule and use literacy data and foundational balanced literacy principles to set and achieve improvement goals.