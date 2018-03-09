HPSD releases 2018-2019 school calendar

Richard Froese

Spotlight

High Prairie School Division has confirmed its 2018-19 school year calendar.



Trustees approved the calendar at its regular meeting Feb. 21 as presented by the HPSD administrators, principals and vice-principals, says and HPSD news release.



The calendar was drafted using the results from the annual calendar survey, which received 1,115 respondents.



“Administrators honoured the survey results when building the calendar,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.



“High Prairie School Division thanks everyone who participated in the annual survey.” Administrators will meet at a later date to build the 2019-20 school year calendar, which was also part of the recent survey.



For the 2018-2019 school year, the first day for students is Sept. 4.



Christmas break is scheduled for Dec. 22 to Jan. 6.



Professional development days are scheduled for Sept. 21, Oct 5, Oct. 26, Nov. 23, Dec. 7, March 15 and April 12. The last day for students in kindergarten to Grade 11 is June 26.



The final day for Grade 12 students is June 27.



The 2018-19 school year calendar can be found on the division website at hpsd.48.