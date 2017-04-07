HPSD reduces cheques to schools

HPSD Meeting Briefs

Spotlight Staff

Cheques from High Prairie School Division to schools are being reduced.

At its monthly meeting March 15, HPSD board of trustees approved a motion with the clause “…to a maximum of $5,000 per month per school with the same internal controls as a regular cheque run…”.

The board discussed the issue of transferring funds between the division and its schools electronically versus the current method of issuing a cheque, says a news release from HPSD.

“Trustees referenced their fiduciary responsibility and wanted to ensure that the same internal controls were in place for the electronic fund transfers,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

*******

Initiatives to reduce the cost of the new provincial carbon tax were presented by Harry Davis, director of transportation.

He identified department’s work into alternatively-fueled buses to address the division’s commitment to reducing the carbon footprint in the division.

Davis reported that evacuation and first-aid training is complete and up-to-date for all drivers, and that the department is prepared to respond to calls for buses and drivers due to wildfires.

The Northwest (Zone 5) School Bus Roadeo in High Prairie is planned for May 2017 with further details to be released in the coming month.

Revived last year, the event drew about 20 drivers from High Prairie School Division, Northland School Division, and Peace-Wapiti School Division based in Grande Prairie.

******

A field trip to Argentina in 2018 for Roland Michener School students in Slave Lake was approved in principle.

******

Trustees and administration were updated on the division’s success coaches with co-ordinator Delores Cox.

The presentation from the team focused on the work they have done to date and their plan on addressing the four goals from the board of trustees.

Those goals are community engagement, culturally responsive schooling, Indigenous curriculum infusion, and accountability and reporting.

The extensive report from the success coaches will be posted on the HPSD website to provide an accurate report of their work to date.