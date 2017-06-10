HPSD new appointees

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Neil Barry has been appointed the new principal of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie.

He will succeed Jamie Babcock, who will become the principal of Prairie View Outreach School in High Prairie, says a news release from High Prairie School Division.

“We look forward to the experience and passion that Mr. Barry will bring to High Prairie School Division,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

“Congratulations on your new position with our division.”

Barry has 15 years of experience in education with 14 of those in the classroom and the other as a principal at his last school.

He was a school counsellor for seven years in addition to teaching regular classes and has coached extra-curricular basketball at all of his previous postings.

Barry has a Master of Counselling from Campus Alberta where he graduated with honours with a GPA of 4.0 and is a certified counsellor with the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association.

He has both a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Prince Edward Island.

Kyle Tucker has been appointed vice-principal of Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

He will succeed Nicole Russet, who is moving on to be a vice-principal for Black Gold Regional Schools in southern Alberta, states a news release from High Prairie School Division.

“We look forward to the dedication and passion that Mr. Tucker will bring in his new role at Prairie River Junior High School,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

“Congratulations on your new position.”

Tucker has been a teacher at PRJH for the past four years.

He is the athletics co-ordinator, health champion, acting administrator, and mentor for new teachers at PRJHS.

Outside the classroom, Tucker also coaches and volunteers for many extra-curricular programs at PRJHS.

He has a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Kinesiology, both from the University of Calgary and is currently completing his Master of Science in Athletic Administration.

Tucker is also a power skating instructor with the High Prairie Minor Hockey Association.

“Congratulations to Ms. Russet on your new position, you will be missed,” Henkel says.

Christopher Gardner has been named as a new vice-principal of Kinuso School.

The position will include supervision of the Kinuso Outreach School as Moses Garaba, current principal of all High Prairie School Division outreach schools is taking a leave of absence, says a news release from HPSD.

“Congratulations on your new position,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

Currently teaching at the outreach school, Gardner has more than five years experience in the classroom and has considerable experience prior to his teaching career working in different capacities with vulnerable youth and adults and additionally with persons experiencing mental health issues.

Christopher will join principal Golda David and vice-principal Brita Goldie. Mr. Gardner is currently teaching at Kinuso Outreach School.

He has a Bachelor of Education with distinction from the University of New Brunswick and a Bachelor of Arts from St. Thomas University.

Brennan McDonald has been appointed supervisor of instruction, inclusion, says a news release from High Prairie School Division.

Through restructuring at the HPSD Learning Support Centre, he assumes the role after Treva Emter, who was appointed to the position of assistant superintendent of learning.

“Brennan’s role will include supervision of the learning support teachers and promoting inclusion within the division,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

“Congratulations on your new position.”

McDonald has been the inclusive education co-ordinator for the past year.

Previously, he served as principal at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie for two years and has three years of experience as a vice -principal.

Employed in the school division since 2004, McDonald has his Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta and a Business Administration Diploma from Red Deer College.