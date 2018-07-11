HPSD honours staff for dedication



Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division honoured 14 staff who retired and others for their years of service and dedication to the division at the Long-Service Awards Night on May 25.



Seven employees who retired were from the High Prairie area, states a news release from HPSD.



They included:



-Jocelyn Heyde, principal of Prairie River Junior High School – 14 years in HPSD and 20 in Northland School Division.



-Brenda Wenzel, teacher at High Prairie Elementary School, 31 years.



-Shelley Gerrard, teacher at Kinuso School, 31 years.



-Kathy Cox, teacher at High Prairie Elementary School, 30 years.



-Kazimierz Staniszewski, teacher at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie [years not disclosed].



-Mary Hewson, educational assistant at High Prairie Elementary School [years not disclosed].



-Terry Roller, teacher at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie [years not disclosed].



“We would like to give a special thank you to our retirees for your many years of service and dedication to quality public education in High Prairie School Division,” Supt. Laura Poloz says.”



More than 85 staff members from HPSD were honoured at the event.



The long-service awards is a way for the HPSD board of trustees to acknowledge and thank the division’s staff for their hard work and devotion.