HPSD honours employees for long service

Richard Froese

Spotlight

High Prairie School Division honoured employees during the Long-Service Awards Night on May 26 in High Prairie.

More than 80 staff members were recognized for their milestone years of service to the division, says a news release from HPSD.

“On behalf of our trustees, thank you for all that you do to promote quality public education,” Supt. Laura Poloz says in her speech.

“Tonight is a very special evening.

“It is where our trustees are able to pay tribute to our wonderful staff members and recognize their hard work and dedication to this division.”

A total of 12 retirees were recognized at the event, many of whom gave their entire working career to High Prairie School Division.

“Congratulations to all of our award recipients and nominees,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

“We also give a special thank-you to our retirees for your many years of service and dedication to quality public education at High Prairie School Division.”

The division specially recognized

Bob Owens, principal of Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly and Heather Caudron, principal of Joussard School.

Owens was the school division’s nominee for the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

Caudron was the division’s nominee for Canada’s Outstanding Principal Award.

Taryn Beaupre was also recognized as the division’s nominee for the provincial Edwin Parr Award for top first-teacher, and other division nominees Neil Pereira and Taryn Aucoin.

“The long-service awards are one way that the board pays tribute to the division’s staff and recognize their hard work and dedication,” Henkel says.

-40 Years:

Jean Imrie

-35 Years of Service:

Freida Hook

Margaret Hartman

Terry Mosher

-30 Years of Service:

Deborah Stuehmer

Diane Benoit

Diane Martel

Jocelyne

Arteau-Laforest

R. Bruce Turnbull

Shelley Gerrard

Susan Nielsen

-25 Years:

Kathy Routh

Michelle Pitre

-20 Years:

Diane Elliott

Ed Robinson

Laurie Schmode

Nora Eben

-15 Years:

Anne Hane

Darla Smith

Jean-Marc Dubrule

Judy Larson

Keith Kryzanowski

Meagan Schnitzler

Nicole LaCroix

Pamela Heckbert

Trudi Wild

Vivian Eldridge

Wendy Price

-10 Years:

Audrey Ghostkeeper

Dawn Lawrence

Diane Nobert

Grant Killeen

Jacqueline

Maisonneuve

Lindsay Brown

Lorna Cameron

Marni Morgan

Maureen Stewart

Melanie Humber

Monique Dubrule

Paulette Pierce

Raymonde Coulombe

Sandra Cairns

Shawna Currie

Stacey Churchill

Terry Pichay

Victor Fines

-5 Years:

Alana Schneider

Amanda Keats

Angela Blize

Chantal Nicolet

Gabrielle Roy

Grant Ferguson

Heather Servant

Jennifer Ottenbreit

Judy Johansson

Kale Merrill

Karlene Ching

Kevin Lott

Kristie Gordon

Kristoffer Herbert

Lindsay Strebchuk

Marla Young

Marlene Rickards

Melanie Simard

P. Erlene Richards

Pamela Sinclair

Patrick Kennedy

Peter Sutton

Shoba Jacob

Tonnia Pearce

Tony Gomes

Tracy Burnett

Trudy Leger