HPSD DIVISIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

The Atikameg Warriors defeated the Kinuso Knights 54-23 in a round-robin game. During third-quarter action, Warriors’ player Jonah Richards tries to get the basketball past Knights’ players Jarrett Wedmid, left, and Brett Ward.
The Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers hosted the High Prairie School Division Men’s Basketball Tournament Feb. 17-18. Vanier won the title after defeating the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 70-65 in the gold medal game. Vanier advanced to the final after defeating the High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints 60-29. The Saints settled for bronze medals.
The Atikameg Warriors and Wabasca Mistassiniy Mustangs played in round-robin action Feb. 18. The Warriors won 55-48. Above, Clinton Thunder of the Warriors, right, struggles with Ethan Giroux of the Mustangs for control of the basketball.
The St. Andrew’s Saints played the Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers Feb. 18. The Vipers won 60-29 and advanced to the gold medal game, while the Saints went home with the bronze medal. Above is the Saints team. In the front row, left-right, are coach Kelsey Voysey and assistant coach Meghan Fowlie. In the middle row, left-right, are Ference Simogan, Ethan Gladue, Trinity Sugai, Justin Gorospe, Dorin Shaw, Ajee Auger and Derian New. In the back row, left-right, are Carl Lindo, Kyle Frith and Julian Ladouceur. Not shown are players Jonas Smith and Randy Winterburn.
The Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams and the High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints played in round-robin action Feb. 18. The Saints won the game 41-31. During third quarter action, Ference Simogan of the St. Andrew’s Saints, left, attempts a shot while Josh Ronquillo of the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams tries to block.
The Atikameg Warriors and Wabasca Mistassiniy Mustangs faced each other in round-robin action Feb. 18. The Warriors won 55-48. Above, during second-quarter action, Jonah Richards, left, of the Warriors attempts to make a shot, as Drayden Alook defends. Behind is Mustangs’ player Dawson Yellowknee.