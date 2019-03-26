HPSD awards Frowley promotion

Jody Frowley

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division has promoted Jody Frowley as the new secretary-treasurer starting Sept. 1.



He succeeds Raymonde Lussier, who retires at the end of August, says a news release from HPSD dated March 21.



Frowley joined HPSD in March 2017 when he became director of finance. He then moved up to assistant secretary-treasurer Sept. 1, 2018.



Frowley currently chairs the Zone 1 board for the Association of School Business Officials of Alberta.



Lussier has worked for High Prairie School Division for 30 years.



She started in 1989 as the assistant secretary-treasurer and in 2002 was promoted to assistant superintendent of business [corporate secretary].



Lussier then became the secretary-treasurer in September 2016.