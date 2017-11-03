HPSD 48 posts positive exam results

Richard Froese

Spotlight

High Prairie School Division has posted positive results from provincial achievement tests and diploma exams.

Results from 2016-17 were released Oct. 17 by the Government of Alberta and school division officials are pleased with the positive results from across the division, says an HPSD news release.

“HPSD was pleased to see significant improvement in the education quality and school improvement measures,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

“We additionally noticed improvement in safe and caring, program of studies, transition rate (six years), and citizenship.”

Both program of studies and parental involvement exceeded the provincial averages.

“Those improvements are a direct result of our commitment to prepare students for lifelong learning and the world of work via our team of wellness, career, and success coaches,” Henkel says.

“We remain committed to improving student learning with a focus on improving academic success for all students and strengthening our relationships with all stakeholders in the division.”

Standardized tests are one way to enable Alberta Education, as well as parents, teachers, and school boards, to assess student achievement and to identify strengths and areas for improvement.

“Our academic results showed both room for improvement and reason to celebrate.”

Provincial achievement test (PAT) results showed an increase in both the acceptable standard and standard of excellence.

Both English Language Arts 9 and Social Studies 9 observed noted improvement from the previous year.

Diploma exam results remained relatively stable in both the acceptable standard and standard of excellence.

Physics 30 results showed a significant increase in both the acceptable standard and standard of excellence.

French Language Arts 30-1 noted consistent good and excellent results.

“The increase in these results is thanks to the ongoing commitment of our dedicated teaching staff to provide top-level instruction,” Henkel says.

As with previous years’ results, the strengths and areas for improvement have fluctuated this year and are only one indication of student abilities.

“High Prairie School Division recognizes that there will always be room for growth; we will continue to focus on both literacy and numeracy as we move forward into the school year.”