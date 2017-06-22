HPNFC hosting June 21 Aboriginal Day celebration

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

For many years, the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre has led the way in promoting culture and friendship in the region. This year is no exception.

The centre will again host Aboriginal Day celebrations June 21 from 5:30-9 p.m. on the street in front of the centre, and inside. All events are free to attend.

“We want to show our culture and history,” says Bev L’Hirondelle, the centre’s program co-ordinator.

Last year’s event drew well over 200 people of all races to enjoy an evening of good food, song and dance.

This year, Rose Wabasca will lead the event in prayer and an honour song. A traditional round dance will end opening ceremonies.

Afterwards, children can enjoy face painting and games by the Stronger Together Next Steps program.

Adults can enjoy a merchandise bingo, moose calling contest and 50/50 draws.

Music for the street dance and open microphone session will be provided by the Lakeside County Band. They will also be providing the music for the jigging contest, open to children and adults.

Chili and bannock will be for sale and a concession on site.

Times of each activity are to be announced, and all events subject to change.

Everyone attending is asked to bring a lawn chair.

High Prairie town council agreed at its June 13 meeting to close the street for the evening, and provided the centre with a $500 donation to host the event.

Other events are held by local schools throughout the region.

Join everyone in celebrating Aboriginal Day this year.