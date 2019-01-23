HPE’s Grade 5s learn survival skills

Sandy Gairdner-Robinson

Derek Cote

Derek Cote

Sandy Gairdner-Robinson

HPE Reporters

This is Sandy and Derek with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



In Grade 3J, students are truly magnificent magicians. Watch out for them performing magical acts around the school and at home.



Grade 6L is showing all of their deep thinking skills in their smart learning assessment. Deep thinking will help them solve key problems as they grow.



The students in Grade 5C had a great time creating their clay totem poles. They can hardly wait to get them back after being fired in a kiln in Edmonton.



In the library, 5C are celebrating A.A. Milne’s birthday Jan. 18, with daily words of wisdom from Winnie the Pooh. They are also celebrating National Puzzle Day, Jan. 29, with a month-long Scrabble challenge. The students look forward to this all year.



In Grade 4-5 students have made clay teepees. Thanks to the wonderful ladies from Claymation for the lessons.



In Art, Grade 4S students will be making clay log cabins. This will fit into their Social unit. Their Social topic is, “The Stories, Histories and Peoples of Alberta.” In L.A., the students are using a film trailer from the Website, Literacy Shed to write a fully elaborated main event.



The HOJA acapella musical group came and performed at our school last week. They had the whole gym singing and making drumming sounds.



Jessy, Jeff and Matt, the HOJA singers, shared their three-step program for success. Step 1 was to “Get Involved”, try as many things as you can while you are growing up because you never know what you might like. Step 2 was practice, practice, practice. Step 3 was to “Believe in yourself”, never give up on your dreams.



Grade 6 teacher Chris Langlois also got involved by getting up and singing. He’s quite the country singer!



The Kindergarten LAC Committee would like to thank everyone who purchased gift cards and quilt tickets for their fundraiser. They would like to thank their corporate sponsors that provided the gift cards: Freson Bros., Kitchen Chaos, The Shift-Yoga, Rural Fashion Girl, The Park Movie Theatre, Christie’s Greenhouse and Boondocks Restaurant. The winner of the Fox quilt was Verna Isaac. Once again, a huge thank you to everyone who supported us!



Family Literacy Day is Jan. 27. Family literacy programs focus on parents as the means to improve the reading and writing skills of all family members. By reading to children and engaging in fun literacy activities, parents are actively keeping their own skills sharp while at the same time strengthening the relationship between the family which, in turn, encourages lifelong learning.



There are some really cool ideas for family literacy at: wwwabcfamilyliteracy.ca Have some fun with it!



The two Grade 5 classes had lots of fun with the Land-Based Learning. The students had a short lesson on knife safety a few days before they went.



First, the students learned to make a fire. After a demonstration by Carl Giroux, the students split into four different groups and each group made their own fire.



Nicole Giroux and Joyce Hunt were also on hand to help with this process. Elder Ronnie Willier and Knowledge Keeper Carl Giroux each took a group of students and helped them complete a group shelter. It was -15C outside but the students had lots of fun, learned a lot and had a great lunch hotdog roast.



We would like to thank Diane Bellerose for supporting Nicole with this wonderful project. We would also like to thank Elder Ronnie Willier, Knowledge Keeper Carl Giroux and Joyce Hunt for all their help and sharing of their knowledge with us.



Have a great week and check in with us out next week, to see what’s happening at HPE!

Students at HPE learn fish scale art. Left-right are Kaleb Halverson, instructor Joyce Hunt, Riley Chalifoux, and Dhyey Vandra.