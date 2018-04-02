HPE’s Grade 5s carve Inukshuks to take home



Kyla Klingsch

Wilsyn

HPE Reporters

This is Kyla and Wilsyn here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



In French, the students have been working on improving their writing skills. They write, uninterrupted, for 10 minutes. Wow, you should see their work!



In 5S, Grade 5 is very proud of their Inukshuk soapstone carvings. Each student has a piece of art they created to treasure.



Grade KC had a great time learning with the robot dash. Thank you to Shelley Griffiths and Alice Coker for organizing these activities.



Science is fun! Grade 2CL students love science experiments. Sometimes they’re messy, sometimes they’re not, but they’re always a great learning experience. Students have been “Exploring Liquids” and can now talk about lots of types of liquids and how to compare them. Not all liquids are the same!



The library has been hosting Dash + Dot Adventures in Robotics for kindergarten and Grade 1 students. The students have been colouring creating music, bowling and driving dash.



Grade KR students are learning about the letter G and celebrated Dr. Seuss Birthday at the town library. They are having lots of fun.



Grade 3J students are developing their artistic skills by creating llamas and elephants.



Grade 6M is working on the flight unit in Science. They are making parachutes. The students made impressive multimedia art with blottos and ink drops. They have been having fun with their student teacher, Melinda Brick- wood. She thinks 6M is the best class ever!



Grade 6 has made Planet Travel Brochures. They are advertising trips to planets in the Milky Way. This includes a sneak peek at the creatures on those planets.



Fifteen Grade 5C students came into school at 7:30 a.m. last week to meet with students in England. The two classes shared Power Point presentations about their communities. They then had time to ask and answer each others’ questions.



After the hour and a half meeting, the students in 5C went and had a homemade breakfast brought to school by their teacher, Brenda Coulombe.



David Russell, the teacher in England, later sent Grade 5C an e-mail saying what great speakers they are and what a wonderful presentation they gave. It was a great compliment considering 5C was presenting to Grade 6-8 students. Teacher Brenda Coulombe was very proud of her students. They represented HPE extremely well!



Grade 3L is using multiplication strategies to help solve division! Keep up the great work, 3L!



The students in Grade 5C have been learning to use both sides of their brain with their smart learning in L.A. During their last sequence they were learning about Buddhism and how uncle Ry reacts to a robber. Life is great using both sides of your brain!



Grade 3J students have been recreating fairy tales using ozobots. The tales often take unexpected twists as the ozobots do have minds of their own.



Grade 2CL’s reading skills are steadily improving. They know that the more they practice, the better their reading will be. They read stories, listen to others read, and practice learning new sight words every day.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE.