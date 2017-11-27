HPE welcomes visitor

Kyla Klingsch

Leah Thompson

HPE Reporters

This is Kyla Klingsch and Leah Thompson here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

The students in Grade 6M are excited to do research on planets and create fun and crazy aliens who might live on them! They also had great fun making colourful collages in art.

In Grade 3J, students were thrilled to get a sneak peek at the book fair books. They are deciding if they should read the new Groovy Jue book or tease their teacher by reading about a Hamster named Pumpkin.

Grade 3L is beginning to learn about quality of life in Canada compared to other places in the world.

This week, the Grade 4s will be learning about nutrition with the wellness coach.

The Grade 6 Girls Group is talking about choices and friendship this week. Be kind to yourself and others is wrapping up next week when they finish their special project.

Grade KR was so excited to go to their first skating time last Thursday.

Grade KC had a great time at its Halloween celebration. They enjoyed the treats from parents! Thank you! They are also excited to be starting activities with Grade 4W. They will be their reading buddies this year.

Grade 5C students have been creating their own biographies. They are using quality word choice to write four paragraphs about themselves. They will be adding pictures to show their tech skills and then presenting to the class using their “Powerful Speaking” skills. All this is happening during their Social Studies Identity unit.

HPE had a great presentation last Tuesday about bullying. Mary Lambert gave a wonderful presentation to the whole school. Through song, she had teacher Chris Langlois, aka Cliffy, riding a horse and portraying to be an RCMP member. There were many volunteers singing and dancing, learning about anti-bullying.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!