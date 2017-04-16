HPE – Welcomes new librarian

Joseph Gill

Diesel Willier

HPE Reporters

Hi! This is Diesel and Joseph with the HPE news report.

HPE was given a wonderful presentation March 31 by the High Prairie Ukrainian Dancers.

In Grade 2/3CL, students love learning about Canada and comparing its many cultures and traditions to places around the world. Right now, students are learning about the Ukraine and Ukrainian Canadians. Students were so excited to watch the High Prairie Ukrainian dancers present their wonderful dancing skills. It was fun to watch our HPE friends dance, especially Wynter Chalifoux and Rebekah Strebchuk, from our class. Students are going to decorate Ukrainian Easter eggs, too.

In Grade 3J, students would like to thank the High Prairie and District Museum and Stella Sware for teaching us about the Ukrainian tradition of pysanka. What an amazing experience!

Grade KC has been looking for signs of spring! This week, stop in to see their creations!

Grade KC would like to welcome Amanda Tomkins to their classroom. They wish Shelley Griffiths all the best as HPE’s new school librarian and look forward to visiting her in the library.

Grade 4D drew pictures and sang for the seniors at Pleasantview lodge.

Education Assistant Joyleen Beamish lifted teacher Lori Denty using a human teeter-totter or lever.

Grade 4D is excited about beginning their badminton unit in Phys. Ed.

Handgames coach Brenda Coulombe, will be taking our HPE Thunderbird Hand- games team to the High Prairie School Division tournament April 12.

The tournament will be held at Prairie River Junior High School from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be seven teams from across our school division competing. HPE’s team has been working hard and is very excited to participate in the tournament.

April is filled with encouraging students and their families to get outside to enjoy the fabulous spring weather.

There was a Spring Scavenger hunt sent home in the Family Gram! This is a fun activity for the whole family.

The Grade 5 students worked their way through a Chemistry lab setup in the school by their teachers and EAs. The students had lots of fun and learned all about homogeneous and heterogeneous solutions. They separated solids and liquids, liquids and liquids and so much more.

The Grade 3s enjoyed two full days of skiing at the Little Smoky Ski Hill. They enjoyed themselves immensely!

A big thank you goes out to Little Smoky Ski Hill instructors who worked so hard to help us learn to ski!

That’s it for this week’s news. Look for our report next week to see what is happening at HPE!