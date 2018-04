High Prairie Elementary School hosted children’s author Lorna Schultz Nicholson, seated middle, from April 17-19. Standing left-right, are students Alikae Schur-Auger [Grade 3], Hadley Gray [Grade 3], Dreadan Richards [Grade 5], Nevada Caouette [Grade 5] and Sloan Chapman [Grade 1]. Schultz Nicholson writes stories about children and their families, relationships and friendships. During her time at HPE, she taught writing workshops to students in Grades 2-6.