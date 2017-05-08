HPE – Trip a valuable learning lesson

Malcolm Cooper

Melissa Watts

HPE Reporters

This is Melissa and Malcolm here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

In L.A., Grade 4D students are reading Varjack Paw. In Math, they are finishing perimeter and doing the box strategy. In Science, they are building vehicles that move and in Social Studies they are learning about the new roots for Alberta.

Grade 1S has been having fun building rockets, boats, and castles in their Science unit “Building Things”. They also have been busy with their new unit on measurement in Math.

Grade 5S is learning all about a Canadian region they are researching. They are fine-tuning their badminton skills as they practice rallying.

The Grade 5 students have been reading Slacker by Gordon Korman. They are getting ready for the High Prairie Municipal Library Challenge. This year, the challenge is between HPE and Joussard school. In each grade, teachers gave the novel to students to read, then gave them a test based on the novel. The teachers then picked the best three candidates to represent their school.

HPE is looking forward to this very friendly competition with Joussard on May 4.

Grade 6 had a fabulous trip to Edmonton April 12-13. Students were entertained by Peter and the Shooting Stars at the Citadel. The show was two hours of pure fantasy about how Peter Pan came to be.

Students also learned so much when visiting the Alberta Legislature, and participated in a Mock Legislature, living the process of how a proposed Bill might be passed into the law. We were also able to watch our government in session and witness the MLAs, cabinet ministers, the Leaders of the Opposition, and our premier in action during a question period.

French Warfare to commemorate Vimy Ridge in WWI was featured at the art exhibit. Students were each assigned the name of a person who lived at this time. Through this incredible step back in time, students were able to walk through the trenches and see how soldiers lived.

At the end, students were told of the name of the soldiers they were given, lived or died.

All of these amazing Educational opportunities were sprinkled with fun at the West Edmonton Mall Waterpark and Laser Tag. It was a memorable trip.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!