HPE – students wear hats in support of mental health

Olivia Hopps

Jade Tancowny

HPE Reporters

This is Jade and Olivia here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

May is here and Grade 1S is very excited to start their swimming at the pool this month. They are having fun starting their new Science unit about plants and animals.

Grade 2L is learning how to work on Google classroom!

They have been reading up a storm in Grade 3J. Every student improved this month!

This week, Grade 3P brainstormed ways they can help save our earth. Students made heartfelt goals for themselves and will help one another meet those goals. Great teamwork, 3P!

For Wellness Week, we had lots of activities happening at HPE. Diane Quartly came in and worked with the students, teaching them breathing strategies for relaxing and destressing.

We had a Hat’s On Day for Mental Health May 3. There were some very interesting hats going around the school. The students also had the chance to play bingo. Every time they did a different activity on the card, they were able to check off that square. When they got a line, they were given a ticket to enter their name in a draw for a prize. Thanks, Shauna Keay, for all your hard work!

Joanne Murphy and her Grade 6 students are excited to welcome Romy Carillon to their class. Romy is a foreign exchange student from Lyon, France. Her host family is with Romie Emter. It is an amazing and fun coincidence that the girls share the same name!

Romy attends a private school in her home town of Caluire. She speaks fluent English and learns German in school as a third language. Her school day in France starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. but she enjoys a one and a half hour lunch break. She found our 20-minute eating lunch break very rushed.

It has been so much fun learning how life and school is different where she comes from. We hope to give Romy a wonderful experience during her three-week visit, so that she will return to France with many fond memories of her new Canadian friends.

May 1-5 is Wellness Week at HPE! There were fun wellness activities planned for the whole school including a mindfulness presentation, colouring club on, infused water, recess games, fresh fruit and many more.

At HPE in the last week of April, we celebrated our administrative assistants, Cathy Kryzanowski and Marla Willier! They ensure everything runs smoothly at our school everyday and we can’t imagine HPE without them.

May 1-5, we celebrated our wonderful teachers who work hard everyday to give HPE students an amazing education!

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!