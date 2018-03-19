HPE students talk with friends in England

Ilona Drefs

Branden Willier-Ridge

HPE Reporters

This is Ilona Drefs and Branden Willier-Ridge with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



In Grade KR, students are excited to celebrate Dr. Suess’ birthday in their class and at the town library, too. Students have been having lots of fun with rhymes and making healthy treats in their Little Chefs class.



What a fun game of basketball between the teachers and the students in the basketball club. Teacher Matt Steenson, thought the student’s team passed the ball with precision, dribbled with finesse and displayed great sportsmanship. He is looking forward to next year’s rematch.



The basketball club ended last week with a game at Prairie River Junior High School. Thanks to all the teachers, staff members and adults who helped make the club a success.



The Grade 3s want to thank the caring and supportive staff at the Little Smoky Ski Hill. Everyone who went got two days of ski lessons and had tons of fun. Thank you!



The Grade 3s went downhill skiing this week! What a blast they had! Students began their skiing adventure with getting lessons from the Little Smoky Ski Hill instructors, and all the students enjoyed a variety of groomed runs over two days. Fun! Fun! Fun!



Grades 4W and 4D harvested Nasturtium flowers and leaves from their garden and enjoyed Nasturtium flower butter on toast.



Grade 4W is working on creating slides to share information they researched on a region of Alberta. They also conducted surveys, created a bar graph, and are learning what information can come from a graph.



The Grade 5 and Grade 6 students at HPE were treated to a First Nations dance presentation and lesson by Calgary’s Thundering Nations Dance Group March 5. First they watched six different dances: ladies fancy dance, girl’s fancy dance, men’s traditional, men’s fancy dance and women’s jingle.



The regalia was beautiful and it was explained by dancer Jackie Wabasca, that each of the outfits were handmade mostly by the dancer wearing it. There was wonderful bead and quilt work.



Wabasca then taught the Grade 5-6 students eight or nine different steps which they all practiced. The students then performed their moves in front of the rest of the student body.



Grade 5C students were very excited about meeting with their friends from England last Monday. Brenda Coulombe’s students got up extra early and were in class by 7:45 a.m. Yes, a.m.! With the time change Alberta was one hour closer to England, time wise, so they took advantage of that.



Students Leah Thomson and Zoey Marczyk created a slide presentation of what happens throughout the year at HPE. Teacher Brenda Coulombe sent the slide presentation to England for them to see. The girls then presented the show to the students in England.



After the presentation students from both sides of the ocean had a chance to ask each other questions. The most popular question from England was, “Are you guys wearing PJs?” and “Will you be changing into school clothes before you start classes?” The England students were quite astounded that the HPE students were allowed to wear their pajamas all day at school.



After the meeting, 5C students enjoyed a breakfast of Johnny cakes and sausages. This was a favourite breakfast of Coulombe’s grandfather who came from England.



A special thanks goes out to education assistant Laura St. Cyr for coming early to help get breakfast ready. You rock, Laura!



Grade 4-6 Archery Club started last week. There are 28 students who will be working with the archery teachers after school on Tuesdays until April 24. Students will be learning about archery safety and shooting technique.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE.