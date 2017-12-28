HPE – Students practicing for concerts



Kyla Klingsch

Cager Pilkey

HPE Reporters

This is Cager and Kyla here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Some of the events happening this month at HPE are:



* HPE Festival of Frees until Dec. 20.



* Christmas dress-up play rehearsals are at 9 a.m. on Dec. 19-20.



* Christmas Concert Dec 19 at 7 p.m. for Grade 1 and Grade 3.



* Christmas Concert Dec 20 at 7 p.m. for kindergarten and Grade 2.



* Dec. 21 movie afternoon – last day!



Stay tuned for the best seat in the house! Bid or buy tickets on the best seat in the gym for the Christmas concerts. Who wouldn’t want to relax on a comfy sofa while watching students perform? Brought to you by our Grade 6 fundraising committee.



HPE would once again like to remind you that we are collecting for the High Prairie and District Food Bank. Please send in non-perishable items to your child’s classroom. There will also be boxes outside the gym, under the trees, where items may also be placed.



If your child is not riding the bus after school, it is your responsibility to let the bus driver know. Just envision the chaos of 20 or 30 students unaccounted for at the end of the day for the bus drivers and office staff. Please call before 3 p.m.



Our book fair was once again a big success! Congratulations to Marie Matula in Grade 4W who won $25 worth of books. Thank you to all the volunteers who came and worked at our book fair. We appreciate the time you spent volunteering to make sure the book fair runs smoothly. We couldn’t do it without you. Sincere thanks!



With the colder weather, please ensure that your child is dressed properly for the weather: mitts, tuque, winter coat, and ski pants.



Teacher Matt Steenson, has started a Lego club for Grade 1-4 students during lunch recesses. The students meet in the Art room and have lots of fun building.



HPE’s breakfast program is up and running! Students who have missed out on breakfast at home may stop by Room 128A between 8:20-8:50 a.m. to have a piece of toast, cereal, yogurt and/or fruit. Thank you to the Breakfast for Learning Foundation for making this possible.



The 6M class is proud to congratulate the Legion Remembrance Day Contest winners.



In the Black and White Poster Category, Alna Dipperaar, Natalie Stewart, Ilona Drefs won first, second and third. The winners of the poster contest in place order are Melissa Watts, Alannah Bigcharles, and Elizabeth Cunningham. Lastly the students who placed in the poetry contest are Ilona Drefs, Elizabeth Cunningham and Nolan Jong. Congratulations to all!



[Editor’s note: please see photos of the winners on page A24.]



Wellness Corner with Jessie

Here are 10 family winter activities:



1. Movie night! Turn on a family favourite and snuggle up on the couch with popcorn and healthy snacks for a night of family fun.



2. Snowball fight! Bundle up and get outside for some fresh air and some family fun. No snow? Use all the old socks you can find under the couch and behind the dryer.



3. Read a story! Pick your favourite family book and snuggle up taking turns reading it. If you’re feeling really adventurous, act it out.



4. Go for a walk! Take a movement break, get outside, and go for a walk. Turn it into a scavenger hunt, look for pine cones, winter berries or Christmas Lights, etc.



5. Christmas baking! Make your family favourites as a family, see if there are alternatives to make sugary snacks more healthy.



6. Family crafts! Make a craft with supplies you can find around the house.



7. Snowman bowling! Make your own bowling lanes, use soup cans or empty bottles and find a small ball to have some family fun.



8. Build a gingerbread house! Use healthy alternatives like fruit, nuts and raisins for decorations in place of candy.



9. Go sledding! Find a hill and go sledding.



10. Shovel a neighbour’s driveway! Spread some cheer to your neighbours and do something kind for them.



Happy Holidays, everyone! Hope you all enjoy your extra time with loved ones this month and come back ready for more learning and growing!



HPE students and staff wish everyone a Merry Christmas. We hope you are able to spend time with family and friends. We will be back with the news after Jan. 8.