HPE – students make snares

Ilona Drefs

Diesel Willier

HPE Reporters

Hi! This is Diesel Willier and Ilona Drefs with the High Prairie Elementary School news report.

The Breakfast for Learning Club is having a contest. Let’s see which class can collect the most Freson Bros. stamps in February. The winning class will win a pizza party!

The Grade 4 students are a part of the Little Green Thumbs program. This year they are planting: pole beans, cucumbers, a salad mix, tomatoes, snap peas, sweet basil, and much more. They have already sown seeds and have plants growing. They will plant these into container gardens and – hopefully! – will have a big harvest in June.

Kindergarten is continuing their fundraising with their bottle drive. If you would like to participate, you can drop your bottles off at the depot and let them know they are for HPE kindergarten. Thank you for your support.

Alberta Education invites you to play an important role in your child’s education. Parents of Grades 4-6 students will be receiving an accountability survey in the mail. By completing this survey, you are giving your school, your school authority and your provincial government important information to gauge the quality of education your child will be receiving and to ensure they are being prepared for success. Thank you for doing the survey. Grade 3J would like to thank Jo Blanchette for teaching them how to use oil pastels and leaving step-by-step directions on how to create tissue hearts.

Be sweet to your heart this month! This month while you’re showing everyone else lots of love, be sure to be sweet to your own heart as well!

Here are some tips on how you can have a healthy heart:

* Drink water.

* Eat vegetables.

* Laugh.

* Exercise.

* Wash your hands.

* Stay active.

* Play.

* Get lots of sleep.

* Eat fruit.

* Play outside.

* Be happy.

* Brush your teeth.

* Smile.

* Sharpen the saw.

*Make nice.

Students who have not had breakfast are welcome to come to room 128A from 8:20-8:50 a.m. for something to eat.

Breakfast for Learning is funded through a grant from the Breakfast For Learning Foundation and school fundraising efforts.

Community volunteers are needed to help with this program serving food and supervising students. Please contact the school at [780] 523-4531 if you can help out during the 8:20-8:50 a.m. time period. Thank You!

Last Monday, the Grade 5 students participated in a trapping presentation, in collaboration with High Prairie School Division and the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Presenter Ramzey held the attention of the students with a great discussion about his childhood and how he used to get spending money. Zallum drew pictures on the board and gave the students pictures of animal footprints. He then taught the students how to make a rabbit snare and a squirrel snare, something all the students loved doing.

Lindsay Stewart organized the event and Trent Lizee, a wellness coach, were there to help.

The Grade 5 students and teachers would like to thank Zallum for spending the afternoon with them. They had a great time and learned lots!

That’s it for this week’s news. Look for our report next week to see what is happening at HPE!