HPE – students learn bicycle safety tips

This is Luke and K.J. with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

In Grade 2/3CL, students have been busy learning about bicycle safety. They know how important it is to wear a helmet to protect their brain from injury. Students are practicing how to check their bikes to make certain it is safe to ride. They want to have fun bicycling this year but want to be bike safe, too.

In Grade 3J, students have been creating their own metamorphic, igneous, and sedimentary rocks to gain a better understanding.

In Grade 4D, students are working on a novel study about a book called Varjak Paw in Language Arts. In Math, 4D is doing area and perimeter.

Grade 4D is also having fun while doing badminton in gym class. In Science, they are learning about plants, and in Social Studies they are learning about new roots in Alberta.

The Grade 5 students had a great time at the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Reading Challenge. This year, we had new opponents, Joussard Grade 5 students. They are fast learners. In no time, they caught on to strategies for playing.

Each class read the novel Slacker, by Gordon Korman, The students picked and answered questions based on each chapter of the book. We all had fun and we’re very proud of the students.

This year, HPE took home the trophy. We are already looking forward to a rematch with Joussard next year.

We would like to thank all the library staff and volunteers who helped arrange and run the event.

In Grade 5C, the students had a great time creating a special Mother’s Day poem and gift. They hope the moms enjoy their treat.

In Grade 6M, students have been learning about the properties of air in Science. They have been having fun doing experiments to show these properties even though you can’t see air.

Grade 6PI just completed their Science experiment on flight. They have been busy building and testing paper airplanes.

Grade 5C and the kindergarten classes had four fuzzy, furry visitors last Wednesday morning. Max Janzen sweet-talked his mom, Karen, into bringing their four baby bunnies to school. The students loved holding, petting and trying to feed the little critters.

Thanks, Max and Karen, for sharing.

We did have to make sure that our wonderful office lady, Marla Willier, didn’t sneak one into her pocket to take home as a friend for Mr. Buns and Normand!

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!