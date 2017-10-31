HPE – Students help paint mosaic

Leah Thompson

Wilsyn

HPE Reporters

This is Leah Thompson and Wilsyn from Grade 5C here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

Grade 3/4P is participating in a global read aloud! Students are enjoying the book The Wild Robot by Peter Brown.

Grade 4P is getting their hands dirty in Science this week as they examine trash contents.

The Grade 3s are using mental math to solve problems such as 326 + 468.

The KC class has been working hard to finish up their Brown Bear, Brown Bear books. They will be coming home soon and your child will be excited to read it to you.

On Oct. 17 the Grade 5 students from Brenda Coulombe and Lasha Sebo’s classes, went to the High Prairie Legion to participate in a Canada 150 High Prairie mural mosaic project. The students painted tiles that will become a part of a large mural that will contain of about 200-400 tiles.

Students have been very busy in Grade 4W as they have started recycling and swimming lessons. They have also been working on an art project called A Warm and Cool Tree. Jessie will be coming to 4W to do a project called Be Kind to Yourself and Others.

Joanne Murphy finished reading 4W class the novel titled Harris and Me. It was such a funny book!

Students had a fun time writing newspaper articles about all the shenanigans the boys get into.

On Oct. 13 Joanne Murphy and Andrea Pollock’s Grade 6 students participated in the student vote for the municipal and school board elections. Our school was one of 925 schools across the province involved in the campaign. The student vote program hopes that their goal of having 60,000 students vote will be achieved.

In Grade 3J, students are having a great time learning how to be reading detectives. Ask them what powerful readers do.

The library is planning on having two Flashflight Fridays in October for an opportunity for students to enjoy a fun reading time in the library.

HPE School Library hosted a bookmark design contest. One design from each K-6 grade was chosen. These students’ designs will be made into bookmarks and given to students throughout the year.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!