HPE students enjoy Great Canadian Valentine Swap

Allyson Potvin

Joshua Strebchuk

HPE Reporters

This is Joshua and Allyson here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Grade 3/4P students are becoming experts of time. Now only if they knew how to build a time machine!



Grade 6 hosted a formal dress day and dance on Valentine’s Day. It was so wonderful to see many girls in their beautiful dresses with hair done up and curled. Many boys came with shirts and ties and some even came in suits.



The dance was magical, too! Grade 6 students put together a great music playlist. Strobe lights made the gym sparkle. Thanks you to all who came and danced their hearts away!



Grade KC had fun learning all about the Winter Olympics. They have been keeping track of Canada’s medals and cheering the teams as they compete in the different events.



Grade 5S is creating history journals for their Social Studies unit, histories and stories of ways of life in Canada.



Grade 5C is having fun learning health with Jesse. They are learning about emotions and how to identify and work with their emotions. They are having lots of fun learning about themselves in this eight-week session.



The beginning of February saw the Grade 3/4 hallway and French abuzz as they created Valentines and wrote about our school and community. The Valentines were mailed out as a part of The Great Canadian Valentine Swap. There are 220 classes and over 4,000 students participating from eight provinces. Students have been filled with excitement as Valentines from across Canada arrived. Locating our Valentine partner schools on Google Maps was amazing as we looked at the different communities.



Thank you to teacher, Jamie Erasmus-Perley, for letting us know about this great project.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE.