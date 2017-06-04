HPE students cast spell, raise over $8,400 at annual Spell-a-Thon

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Elementary School students participated in a Spell-a-Thon with words assigned by children’s teachers.

The spelling test was given on April 20 and winners were awarded May 11, says Tannisha MacKenzie, Grade 2 teacher, who coordinated the contest.

All students take the test even if they choose not to participate in the Spell-a-Thon.

“This is an excellent opportunity for HPE to raise funds for our school,” says MacKenzie.

More than $8,400 was raised by pledges gathered by students to purchase technology for students.

Five students were top overall winners with the highest funds raised.

Kyle Robinson was first, followed by Katelyn Cox second, Jonathon Calhoon third, Romie Emter fourth and Marie Matula fifth.

“It is also a unique opportunity for your child to participate in an academic-based fundraiser, and become better spellers at the same time,” MacKenzie says.

First prize was a dinner and four passes for a movie at the Park Theatre, and $50 gift card from The Boondocks Grill.

Second prize was a pizza and a pool party at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre and a $30 gift card for The Boondocks Grill.

Third prize was a $60 gift card from H&S Dollar Store.

Fourth prize was a $40 gift card from The Bargain Shop.

Fifth prize was a $20 gift card from Subway.

Participants who raised $100 or more won a one-scoop ice cream cone from O’s Ice Cream and those who raised $300 or more received a movie pass.