HPE students can ‘bank’ with Junior ATB

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Students at High Prairie Elementary School can now bank some money at their own school.

Junior ATB opened Jan. 30 in partnership with ATB Financial and the local High Prairie branch.

Complete with staff and a board of directors, Junior ATB teaches elementary students about real-life finances and other skills.

“They learn about money management, leadership, financial and life skills,” says Cory Lefebvre, marketing manager of ATB for northern Alberta.

Students also learn about ethics such as keeping all personal information about people confidential.

“It’s a program to involve elementary students in financial awareness and responsibility,” says Rana Al-Slaa, High Prairie branch customer service representative.

“It teaches and encourages students to save.”

About 13 students were recruited to the staff with various positions at the bank. It opens once a month for students to make deposits into an actual account. Students are able to withdraw money only at the local ATB branch.

“It’s like a bank for students,” Lefebvre says.

“All students went through an application and interview process.”

Each student has a special role or job that they applied for and tellers use deposit slips.

HPE is the sixth school in the northern part of the province to participate in the program that started in the northern region two years ago, Lefebvre says.

“We’re starting to see successes,” Lefebvre says. “It’s teaching a lot of life lessons.”

School administration strongly supports the program.

“This will be part of the students’ first resumes,” says principal Mitch Hammond.

“It’s good to co-operate with community businesses and partner with them.

“It’s a hands-on process where students get to work with money using math skills and soft skills such as customer service. They’ll learn a lot about business and provide a sense of citizenship on what they can do for the school.”

Through the program, ATB provides $1,000 in a grant for the school to buy equipment and $500 for marketing, such as providing funds to promote or sponsor and event or campaign.

Junior ATB was initiated in Alberta’s schools in 2009, and currently operates in dozens of elementary schools.