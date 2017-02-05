HPE students break out funky hairdos

Mya Cardinal

Zac Grace

HPE Reporters

Hi! This is Mya and Zac from High Prairie Elementary School with this week’s South Peace News report.

Grade 3P is developing into a monstrous L.A./Art project. Have you met any monsters lately? If you want to, just swing by our classroom. There will be monsters everywhere soon.

Grade 6PI would like to congratulate our newly-elected class prime minister, Sage Keay. All the candidates did a great job preparing. Well done!

Grade 2L built their own beautiful quilt designs for patterning.

Grade 4W sure has a green thumb! Wow, have the peat pellets ever sprouted! The next step will be to transplant them into growing bins. They have just about finished taking jot notes on an Alberta region and will soon be moving onto putting the information together in a brochure.

Grade 4W has been skating with Grade 4D.

Grade 1S made lava lamps in Science and they were amazing.

HPE had lots of fun during Crazy Hair Day Jan. 20. Students and staff showed their school spirit with their wacky hairdos. Strange, indeed!

Many students are having a great time learning and practicing handgames. Soon they will also be drumming.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!